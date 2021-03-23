Global Plastic Buckles Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

A plastic buckle is a plastic device consisting of a one-piece plastic molding has a belt insertion hole defined by top and bottom walls facing each other and opposite side walls facing each other. In short, it is attached to one end of a belt or strap and that is used to connect it to the other end.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Buckles in China, including the following market information:

China Plastic Buckles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Plastic Buckles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

China Plastic Buckles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Plastic Buckles Market 2019 (%)

The global Plastic Buckles market was valued at 406.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 442.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. While the Plastic Buckles market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastic Buckles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plastic Buckles production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Plastic Buckles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China Plastic Buckles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Side Release Buckles

Center Push and Cam Buckles

Others

The proportion of side release buckles in 2018 is about 66%, and still will occupy the largest market share in the future.

China Plastic Buckles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

China Plastic Buckles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Outdoor

Bags & Luggage

Others

Plastic buckles is widely used in outdoor equipment, bags & luggage, etc. The most proportion of plastic buckles is outdoor, and the proportion in 2018 is 12%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Plastic Buckles Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Plastic Buckles Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Plastic Buckles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total China Plastic Buckles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

YKK

Nifco Inc.

ITW Nexus

American Cord & Webbing

KAM Garment Accessories

Due Emme

Duraflex

Zhongshan Jimei Handbag Part Co., Ltd

Directex

John Howard Company

Shin Fang Plastic Industrial Co

Nung Lai Co

Stonex Co

