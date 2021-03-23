All news

Global Portable Concrete Mixer Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

A concrete mixer (often mistakenly called a cement mixer) is a device that homogeneously combines cement, aggregate such as sand or gravel, and water to form concrete. A typical concrete mixer uses a revolving drum to mix the components. For smaller volume works portable concrete mixers are often used so that the concrete can be made at the construction site, giving the workers ample time to use the concrete before it hardens.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Concrete Mixer in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market 2019 (%)
The global Portable Concrete Mixer market was valued at 1055.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1319.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. While the Portable Concrete Mixer market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Concrete Mixer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Portable Concrete Mixer production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Below 0.2 m³
0.2-0.3 m³
0.3-1 m³

Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Construction Sites
Roads & Bridge Projects
Industrial Used

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
TORO
Liugong
Altrad
Multiquip Inc.
Zhengzhou Great Wall Machinery Manufacture Co.,
Speedcarfts Ltd
Zhengzhou Changli
Henan DASION Machinery Co., Ltd
Crown Construction Equipment
Kushlan Products
Right Manufacturing Systems
Gaode Equipment
Jurong Topall Machinery Co., Ltd.

 

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Concrete Mixer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Portable Concrete Mixer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology

….continued

