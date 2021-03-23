Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020 2026

Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market is valued approximately USD 407.04 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Preimplantation genetic testing is a technique which is used in identification of genetic defects in embryos created through in Vitro fertilization before pregnancy. The testing is done when one or both genetic parents has a known genetic abnormality. Therefore, such test is performed on embryo to identify or determine any genetic abnormality or disorders. Preimplantation genetic testing helps people to avoid the hereditary disorders that prevail in the family to be carried into the baby. Due to such favorable offering of preimplantation genetic diagnosis people across the globe are adopting such tests, hence increasing awareness among people regarding preimplantation genetic diagnosis coupled with rising incidence of newborn baby with genetic disorders across the globe drives the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the Global Genes Organization which is a non – profit organization, aimed towards promoting needs of the rare disease’s community, there are nearly 7000 distinct rare diseases and genetic or rare diseases affect nearly 350 million people across the globe. Moreover, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about 50% of population affected by rare diseases are children. In Addition, rising number of fertility clinics worldwide are the factors driving the growth of market over the upcoming years. However, high Procedural cost associated with preimplantation genetic testing is the factor hampers the growth of market.
The regional analysis of global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising technological advance in the field of genetic analysis in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as presence of high risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities with advancing maternal age would create lucrative growth prospects for the Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Reprogenetics, LLC.
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Genea Limited
Illumina, Inc
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Natera, Inc
PerkinElmer, Inc
Genesis Genetics Ltd
Reproductive Genetics Innovations LLC.
Quest Diagnostics Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Test Type:
Chromosomal Abnormalities
Aneuploidy
X-linked Diseases
Single Gene Disorders
HLA Typing
Gender selection
Others PGD Test
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market, by Test Type, 2018-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
….. continued
