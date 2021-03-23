Global Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Global Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market is valued approximately USD 13.98 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Prenatal and New-Born testing is an advanced technology used for genetic screening in the healthcare industry to identify the genetic or other birth defects in newborn baby at early stage. The test is conducted during time interval of pregnancy to determine the health of the fetus at an early stage and helps in identifying various genetic and chromosomal anomalies such as birth defects, gene mutations and cystic fibrosis etc. Therefore, such advent features of prenatal and new-born genetic testing helps parents to detect early abnormal diseases in fetus to take suitable treatment. Hence, rapid growth in birth of abnormal kids along with rising cases of new-born babies with genetic disorder is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the World Health Organization, over an estimate 303000 newborns die within 4 weeks of birth every year globally due to the congenital anomalies. Also, as per the Centers of Diseases Control, birth defects affect one in every 33 babies (about 3% of all babies) born in the United States each year and is a leading cause of infant deaths, accounting for 20% of all infant deaths. Thus, increase in cases of birth defects in newborn baby and remarkable application of Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing to identify it at an early stage are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. However, lack of advanced infrastructure and skilled labor in developing region are the factors that hamper the growth of market.

Also Read :https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/22/medical-foam-market-size-estimation-price-trends-sales-industry-latest-news-and-consumption-by-forecast-to-2023-6/

The regional analysis of global Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to the rapid growth in birth of abnormal kids along with rising cases of new-born babies with genetic disorder in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as advancement in genetic screening technologies in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent

AutoGenomics

Ariosa Diagnostics

Baebies

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd

BGI

Biocartis Group NV

Natera Inc.

Sequenom Inc.

Also Read :https://justpostarticles.com/string-inverter-market-size-2020-global-industry-analysis-opportunity-assessment-and-forecast-to-2023/

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Diseases offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Screening

Diagnostic

By Diseases:

Downs Syndrome

Phenylketonuria

Cystic Fibrosis

Sickle cell Anaemia

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Maternity and Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic centers

Also Read :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/07/1818480/0/en/Cardiac-Implants-Market-to-Grow-at-CAGR-of-7-82-through-2023-Americas-is-expected-to-strike-a-healthy-growth-rate-for-Cardiac-Implants-Industry-across-the-globe-MRFR.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market, by Technology, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market, by Disease, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Prenatal and New-born Genetic Testing Market, by End-Use, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105