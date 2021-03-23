Global Pro AV Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Global Pro AV Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pro AV in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Pro AV Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Pro AV Market 2019 (%)

The global Pro AV market was valued at 2534.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2956.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. While the Pro AV market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Pro AV businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Pro AV in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pro AV market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Pro AV Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Pro AV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Displays
AV Acquisition and Delivery
Projectors
Sound Reinforcement
Conferencing
Others

Thailand Pro AV Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Pro AV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Home Use
Commercial
Education
Government
Hospitality
Retail
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Pro AV Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Pro AV Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
AVI-SPL
Diversified
Whitlock
AVI Systems
Ford Audio-Video
CCS Presentation Systems
Solutionz
Electrosonic
Avidex
Solotech
SKC Communications
HB Communications
IVCI
Video Corporation of America (VCA)
Washington Professional Systems

 

