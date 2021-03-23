All news

Global Prototyping Software Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prototyping Software in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Prototyping Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Prototyping Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Prototyping Software market was valued at 388.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 573.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. While the Prototyping Software market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Prototyping Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Prototyping Software in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prototyping Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Prototyping Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Prototyping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based
In 2018, cloud based accounted for a major share of 57% the global phototyping software market.

Thailand Prototyping Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Prototyping Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
In prototyping software market, the large enterprises holds the larger share in terms of applications, which accounted for about 57% in 2018.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Prototyping Software Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Prototyping Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
InVision
Adobe
Marvel
Axure
UXPin
Fluid UI
Moqups
Proto.io
Balsamiq
Flinto
iRise
Framer
Sketch

 

