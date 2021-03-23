All news

Global Robotic Pool CleanerMarket Research Report 2020-2026

A robotic pool cleaner is a unit that runs from an outside power source rather than your pool’s filtration system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Robotic Pool Cleaner in India, including the following market information:
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market 2019 (%)
The global Robotic Pool Cleaner market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Robotic Pool Cleaner market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Robotic Pool Cleaner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Robotic Pool Cleaner production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Crawler Drive
Wheel Drive

 

India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Pool
Commercial Pool

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Maytronics
Aqua Products
Zodiac

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

…………………….Continued

 

