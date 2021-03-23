All news

Global Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

This report contains market size and forecasts of Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) in India, including the following market information:
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market 2019 (%)

The global Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) market was valued at 83 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 87 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. While the Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fresh Royal Jelly
Royal Jelly Extract
By type, fresh royal jelly accounted for more market share of about 60%.

India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Food Use
Medical Products
Dietary Supplements
Other Uses
By application, food use is the major segment, with market share of about 70%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Y.S. Organic Bee Farms
NOW Foods
Swanson Premium
Thompson
Durhams Bee Farm
Puritan’s Pride
Nu-Health Products
Solgar Inc.
Source Naturals
LaoShan
Wangs
HONLED
My Honey
Yi Shou Yuan
Jiangshan Bee Enterprise
Bee Master No.1
bees-caas
FZY
Bao Chun

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Royal Jelly (aka Honey Bee Milk, Bee Saliva, Royal Bee Jelly) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

