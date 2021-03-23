Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market in Thailand – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Satellite height is a major factor in its utility for use within a communications system. It determines the orbit period, the time that the satellite is visible to a ground station, the footprint (coverage area on earth’s surface), the propagation delay of signals to and from the satellite, and the path attenuation.There are three categories of distance from the earth for satellite orbits and accordingly satellites, which are Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). These have various characteristics and offer advantages as well as disadvantages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2019 (%)
The global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market was valued at 299500 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 344220 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Satellite Manufacturing and Launch businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
LEO
GEO
MEO
Beyond GEO

Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Communications
Earth Observation
R&D
Navigation
Military Surveillance
Scientific
Meteorology
Non-profit Communications

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Airbus Defence and Space
OHB SE
Boeing Defense, Space & Security
JSC Information Satellite Systems
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Space Systems/Loral

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

