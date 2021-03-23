Global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market in Germany market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Shale gas is natural gas that is found trapped within shale formations. Shale gas has become an increasingly important source of natural gas in the United States since the start of this century, and interest has spread to potential gas shales in the rest of the world

Hydraulic fracturing is a well stimulation technique in which rock is fractured by a pressurized liquid. The process involves the high-pressure injection of ‘fracking fluid’ (primarily water, containing sand or other proppants suspended with the aid of thickening agents) into a wellbore to create cracks in the deep-rock formations through which natural gas, petroleum, and brine will flow more freely.

In the report, production unit: bcf=billion cubic feet. Price unit: USD/Mcf=USD per thousand cubic feet.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing in China, including the following market information:

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market 2019 (%)

The global Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market was valued at 44780 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53010 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Type I

Type II

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residents

Industrial

Electric Power

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ExxonMobil

Range Resources

EQT

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Rice Energy

CONSOL Energy

EOG Resources

Anadarko Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum

Devon Energy

Marathon Oil

BHP Billiton

Yacimientos Petroleiferos Fiscales

CNPC

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Overall Market Size

2.1 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Type I

4.1.3 Type II

4.2 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residents

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Electric Power

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Shale Gas Hydraulic Fracturing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ExxonMobil

6.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ExxonMobil Business Overview

