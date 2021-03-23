Global SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2020-2026

All news

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. Silicon carbide is a semiconductor, which can be doped n-type by nitrogen or phosphorus and p-type by beryllium, boron, aluminium, or gallium. Metallic conductivity has been achieved by heavy doping with boron, aluminium or nitrogen.SiC Substrates is a semiconductor material with unique electrical properties and excellent thermal properties , compared to silicon wafer and gallium arsenide wafer , SiC is more suitable for high temperatureand high power device .SiC Substrates can be supplied in diameter 2 inch , both 4-H or 6-H polytype N-type , Nitrogent doped , and Si face polished. It can be used in GaN epitaxy device, Optoelectronic device, High frequency device, High power device, High temperature device, Light emitting diodes.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC Substrates in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Vietnam SiC Substrates Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam SiC Substrates Market 2019 (%)
The global SiC Substrates market was valued at 213.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 450.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. While the SiC Substrates market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on SiC Substrates production and consumption in Vietnam
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on SiC Substrates production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam SiC Substrates Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Semi-insulating SiC Substrates
Conductive SiC Substrates

Vietnam SiC Substrates Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
IT & Consumer
LED lighting
Automotive
Industry

 

TABLE OF CONTENT :

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SiC Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam SiC Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam SiC Substrates Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam SiC Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam SiC Substrates Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…………………….Continued

 

