Global SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2020-2026

Global SiC Substrates Market Research Report 2020-2026

Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. Silicon carbide is a semiconductor, which can be doped n-type by nitrogen or phosphorus and p-type by beryllium, boron, aluminium, or gallium. Metallic conductivity has been achieved by heavy doping with boron, aluminium or nitrogen.SiC Substrates is a semiconductor material with unique electrical properties and excellent thermal properties , compared to silicon wafer and gallium arsenide wafer , SiC is more suitable for high temperatureand high power device .SiC Substrates can be supplied in diameter 2 inch , both 4-H or 6-H polytype N-type , Nitrogent doped , and Si face polished. It can be used in GaN epitaxy device, Optoelectronic device, High frequency device, High power device, High temperature device, Light emitting diodes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SiC Substrates in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil SiC Substrates Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil SiC Substrates Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Brazil SiC Substrates Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil SiC Substrates Market 2019 (%)
The global SiC Substrates market was valued at 213.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 450.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. While the SiC Substrates market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the SiC Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on SiC Substrates production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil SiC Substrates Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Brazil SiC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Semi-insulating SiC Substrates
Conductive SiC Substrates

Brazil SiC Substrates Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Brazil SiC Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
IT & Consumer
LED lighting
Automotive
Industry

 

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SiC Substrates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany SiC Substrates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany SiC Substrates Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany SiC Substrates Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany SiC Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany SiC Substrates Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…………………….Continued

 

marketresearchfuture

