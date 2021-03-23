All news

Global Smart Locks Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Locks in UK, including the following market information:
UK Smart Locks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Smart Locks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
UK Smart Locks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in UK Smart Locks Market 2019 (%)
The global Smart Locks market was valued at 4235.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10980 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. While the Smart Locks market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Locks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Locks production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Smart Locks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Smart Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Fingerprint Locks
Electronic Cipher Locks
Remote Locks
Other

UK Smart Locks Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
UK Smart Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Smart Locks Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Smart Locks Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Smart Locks Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total UK Smart Locks Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
ASSA ABLOY
Allegion
Dormakaba Group
Spectrum Brands
Master Lock
MIWA Lock
Samsung
August
Sargent and Greenleaf
Dessmann
Guangdong Be-Tech
Honeywell
SALTO
Tenon
Locstar
nello
Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence
Adel

 

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Locks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 UK Smart Locks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

