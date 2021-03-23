Global Smart Locks Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Smart locks are widely available, and allow users to open & close a door without keys. Smart locks can provide people with a high level of safety that is not provided by typical locks and alarms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Locks in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Smart Locks Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Smart Locks Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Smart Locks Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Smart Locks Market 2019 (%)

The global Smart Locks market was valued at 4235.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10980 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. While the Smart Locks market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Locks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Smart Locks production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Smart Locks Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Smart Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Fingerprint Locks

Electronic Cipher Locks

Remote Locks

Other

Vietnam Smart Locks Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Smart Locks Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Smart Locks Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Smart Locks Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Smart Locks Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Smart Locks Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Dormakaba Group

Spectrum Brands

Master Lock

MIWA Lock

Samsung

August

Sargent and Greenleaf

Dessmann

Guangdong Be-Tech

Honeywell

SALTO

Tenon

Locstar

nello

Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence

Adel

