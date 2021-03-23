All news

Global Social Media Analytics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.
Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:
• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many
• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.
• Maximize the customer experience
Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Media Analytics in China, including the following market information:
China Social Media Analytics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in China Social Media Analytics Market 2019 (%)
The global Social Media Analytics market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Social Media Analytics market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Social Media Analytics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Social Media Analytics in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Social Media Analytics market size in 2020 and the next few years in China
Total Market by Segment:

China Social Media Analytics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Social Media Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Customer Segmentation and Targeting
Multichannel Campaign Management
Competitor Benchmarking
Customer Behavioral Analysis
Marketing Measurement
Other

China Social Media Analytics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
China Social Media Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications and IT
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Media and Entertainment
Transportation and Logistics
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Social Media Analytics Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Social Media Analytics Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IBM
Oracle
Salesforce
Adobe Systems
SAS Institute
Clarabridge
Netbase Solutions
Brandwatch
Talkwalker
GoodData
Crimson Hexagon
Simply Measured
Sysomos
Digimind
Unmetric

 

