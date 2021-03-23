Global Solar Water Heather Market in Thailand market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

A Solar Water Heater is a device which provides hot water for bathing, washing, cleaning, etc. using solar energy. It is generally installed at the terrace or where sunlight is available and heats water during day time which is stored in an insulated storage tank for use when required including mornings.

Solar water heating systems include storage tanks and solar collectors. There are two types of solar water heating systems: active, which have circulating pumps and controls, and passive, which don’t.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Water Heather in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Solar Water Heather Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Water Heather market was valued at 9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 12 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Solar Water Heather market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Water Heather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Water Heather production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Thailand Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Pressurized Solar Water Heater

Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

China Solar Water Heather Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

China Solar Water Heather Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total China Solar Water Heather Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Rheem

Sangle Solar

Helioakmi S.A.

Himin Solar Energy

Sunrain

Jiaxing Jinyi

Sole S.A.

HITEK

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solar Water Heather Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Solar Water Heather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Solar Water Heather Overall Market Size

2.1 China Solar Water Heather Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Solar Water Heather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Solar Water Heather Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solar Water Heather Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Solar Water Heather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Solar Water Heather Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Solar Water Heather Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Solar Water Heather Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solar Water Heather Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Solar Water Heather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Solar Water Heather Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solar Water Heather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Pressurized Solar Water Heater

4.1.3 Non Pressure Solar Water Heater

4.2 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential Use

5.1.3 Commercial Use

5.2 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Solar Water Heather Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Rheem

6.1.1 Rheem Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Rheem Business Overview

6.1.3 Rheem Solar Water Heather Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Rheem Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Rheem Key News

