Global Supermarkets in Norway Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Grocery retailing in Norway is led by discounters. In one of the richest countries in the world, pride is taken in spending the least possible amount on food. In recent years, the share of household spending on food has fallen to 12%, according to Statistics Norway. The price competition faced by supermarkets from discounters is not always offset by higher quality products or a wider product selection in the eyes of Norwegian consumers. Supermarkets need to invest heavily in advertising. Nonethe…
Euromonitor International’s Supermarkets in Norway report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
SUPERMARKETS IN NORWAY
Euromonitor International
January 2019
Headlines
Prospects
Competition From Discounters Drives Prices Down and Slows Growth
Online Grocery Retailing Remains in Its Infancy
the Sugar Tax Increases Cross-border Retailing
Competitive Landscape
Coop Extra Is Blurring the Boundaries
Meny Enters the Fight Against Plastic and Launches Food Boxes
Iceland Arrives in Norway
Channel Data
Table 1 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018
Table 2 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2013-2018
Table 3 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018
Table 4 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018
Table 5 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2015-2018
Table 6 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2015-2018
Table 7 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
Table 8 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2018-2023….….continued
