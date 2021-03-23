All news

Global Swine Vaccines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Global Swine Vaccines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The immune system responds by producing antibodies that destroy the infectious agents, usually in co-operation with specialised body cells or by neutralising the toxins that are responsible for the disease. This process of stimulating immunity is called vaccination.

Vaccines contain antigens from viruses, bacteria, bacterial toxins, or parasites. They are given to pigs, usually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived. Most stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response.

Vaccines can either contain viable organisms that will multiply in the pig, or inactivated ones that will not multiply in the pig.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Swine Vaccines in China, including the following market information:
USSwine Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
USSwine Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)

USSwine Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Top Five Competitors in USSwine Vaccines Market 2019 (%)
The global Swine Vaccines market was valued at 1314.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1527.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Swine Vaccines market size in USwas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Swine Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Swine Vaccines production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
USSwine Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
USSwine Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CSF Vaccines
FMD Vaccines
Porcine Circovirus Vaccines
PRRS Vaccines
Other

USSwine Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
USSwine Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government Tender
Market Sales

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Swine Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Swine Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total USSwine Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)
Total USSwine Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Merck
Boehringer Ingelheim
Jinyu Bio-Technology
CAHIC
Tecon
Zoetis
Ceva
Hile Bio
Chopper Biology
WINSUN
Hipra
Ringpu Biology
ChengDu Tecbond
DHN
CAVAC
Virbac
HVRI

 

