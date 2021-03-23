All news

Global Swine Vaccines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The immune system responds by producing antibodies that destroy the infectio Japan agents,  Japanually in co-operation with specialised body cells or by neutralising the toxins that are responsible for the disease. This process of stimulating immunity is called vaccination.

Vaccines contain antigens from vir Japanes, bacteria, bacterial toxins, or parasites. They are given to pigs,  Japanually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived. Most stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response.

Vaccines can either contain viable organisms that will multiply in the pig, or inactivated ones that will not multiply in the pig.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Swine Vaccines in China, including the following market information:
JapanSwine Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
JapanSwine Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)

JapanSwine Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Top Five Competitors in  JapanSwine Vaccines Market 2019 (%)
The global Swine Vaccines market was valued at 1314.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach  Japan$ 1527.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Swine Vaccines market size in  Japanwas  Japan$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach  Japan$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Swine Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and ind Japantry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on b Japaninesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Swine Vaccines production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
JapanSwine Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
JapanSwine Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
CSF Vaccines
FMD Vaccines
Porcine Circovir Japan Vaccines
PRRS Vaccines
Other

JapanSwine Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
JapanSwine Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Government Tender
Market Sales

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Swine Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Swine Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total  JapanSwine Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)
Total  JapanSwine Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Merck
Boehringer Ingelheim
Jinyu Bio-Technology
CAHIC
Tecon
Zoetis
Ceva
Hile Bio
Chopper Biology
WINSUN
Hipra
Ringpu Biology
ChengDu Tecbond
DHN
CAVAC
Virbac
HVRI

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Swine Vaccines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Swine Vaccines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….….continued

