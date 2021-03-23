Global Telehandler Market in Southeast Asia market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

A Telehandler, also known as a telescopic handler, telehandler handler, teleporter or rough terrain forklift, is a vehicle with a telescopically extensible boom, which can extend forwards and upwards from the vehicle, so it can be fitted with various lifting. A telehandler often is a hybrid of the crane and forklift in terms of abilities and size. Telehandlers have several attachments, such as winch, pallet forks, muck grab, or bucket, and can be used for material handling, digging trenches, personnel elevation, and underground mine baskets. These benefits have helped manufacturers develop vast product portfolios that are pleasing to their customers, safe, and add value. Telehandlers are widely used in construction, agriculture, industry, mines and quarries, environment, logistics, and other markets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Telehandler in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Telehandler Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Telehandler Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Telehandler Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Telehandler Market 2019 (%)

The global Telehandler market was valued at 4695.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4553 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.8% during the forecast period. While the Telehandler market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Telehandler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Telehandler production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Telehandler Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Compact Telehandler

High Reach Telehandler

Heavy Lift Telehandler

China Telehandler Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Telehandler Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Industry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Telehandler Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Telehandler Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Telehandler Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JLG

JCB

Caterpillar

Doosan Infracore

CNH

Manitou

Terex

Merlo

Claas

Dieci

Wacker Neuson

Liebherr

Skjack

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Telehandler Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Telehandler Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Telehandler Overall Market Size

2.1 China Telehandler Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Telehandler Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Telehandler Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Telehandler Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Telehandler Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Telehandler Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Telehandler Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Telehandler Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Telehandler Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Telehandler Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Telehandler Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Telehandler Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Telehandler Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Compact Telehandler

4.1.3 High Reach Telehandler

4.1.4 Heavy Lift Telehandler

4.2 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Telehandler Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Agriculture

5.1.4 Industry

5.1.5 Mines and Quarries

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Telehandler Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Telehandler Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Telehandler Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Telehandler Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Telehandler Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Telehandler Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 JLG

