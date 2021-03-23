All news

Global Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

This report contains market size and forecasts of Testosterone Replacement Therapy in China, including the following market information:
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market 2019 (%)

The global Testosterone Replacement Therapy market was valued at 1713.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1460.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -3.9% during the forecast period. While the Testosterone Replacement Therapy market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Testosterone Replacement Therapy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Testosterone Replacement Therapy production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Gels
Injections
Patches
Other

China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total China Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
AbbVie
Endo International
Eli lilly
Pfizer
Actavis (Allergan)
Bayer
Novartis
Teva
Mylan
Upsher-Smith
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Kyowa Kirin

 

