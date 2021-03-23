Global Turbo Blower Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

All news

Global Turbo Blower Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Turbo Blower is a kind of blower that relies on an air foil bearing supported on a shaft that is directly integrated with the variable frequency drive, motor and control system in a single enclosure. The air foil bearing eliminates friction between the bearing and the shaft and thus improves the efficiency of the blower while allowing 40% turndown capability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Turbo Blower in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand Turbo Blower Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand Turbo Blower Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Thailand Turbo Blower Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand Turbo Blower Market 2019 (%)

The global Turbo Blower market was valued at 536.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 600.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Turbo Blower market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Turbo Blower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Turbo Blower production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand Turbo Blower Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Turbo Blower Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Multistage Turbo Blower
Single-Stage Turbo Blower

Thailand Turbo Blower Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Thailand Turbo Blower Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Wastewater Treatment
Petroleum & Chemical
Power Generation
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Turbo Blower Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Turbo Blower Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Thailand Turbo Blower Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Thailand Turbo Blower Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Atlas Copco
Aerzen
Kturbo
Fuji Electric
APG-Neuros
Howden
Siemens
Gardner Denver
Kawasaki
Hitachi
PILLER
Xylem
Inovair
Spencer

 

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Turbo Blower Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand Turbo Blower Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….continued

