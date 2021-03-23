All news

Global Uniforms and Workwear Market Research Report 2020-2026

Uniforms and Workwears is defined as apparel bought by enterprises/institutions which given to their employees to perform their work.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uniforms and Workwear in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market 2019 (%)

The global Uniforms and Workwear market was valued at 63330 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 74420 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Uniforms and Workwear market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Uniforms and Workwear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Uniforms and Workwear production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
General Workwear
Corporate Workwear
Uniforms

Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Manufacturing Industry
Service Industry
Mining Industry
Agriculture and Forestry Industry
Others
By application, manufacturing industry is the largest group, with market share of 41% in 2016.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Uniforms and Workwear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Uniforms and Workwear Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Uniforms and Workwear Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Uniforms and Workwear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Uniforms and Workwear Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

……………………….Continued

 

