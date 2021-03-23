All news

Global Weld Studs Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Stud welding is a technique similar to flash welding where a fastener or specially formed nut is welded onto another metal part, typically a base metal or substrate. The fastener can take different forms, but typically fall under threaded, unthreaded or tapped. The bolts may be automatically fed into the spot welder. Weld nuts generally have a flange with small nubs that melt to form the weld.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weld Studs in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Weld Studs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Weld Studs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Japan Weld Studs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Weld Studs Market 2019 (%)
The global Weld Studs market was valued at 5118.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6059.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Weld Studs market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Weld Studs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Weld Studs production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Weld Studs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Manual Welding
Arc Weld
Energy Storage Welding

Japan Weld Studs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
Japan Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Machinery & Equipment
Airplane
Structural applications
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total Japan Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Nelson
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
HBS Stud Weldings
Taylor Stud Welding
Tru-Weld
Heinz Soyer GmbH
Cox Industries
Brisbane Industrial Agencies
Koster & Co. GmbH

