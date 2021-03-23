Global Weld Studs Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Stud welding is a technique similar to flash welding where a fastener or specially formed nut is welded onto another metal part, typically a base metal or substrate. The fastener can take different forms, but typically fall under threaded, unthreaded or tapped. The bolts may be automatically fed into the spot welder. Weld nuts generally have a flange with small nubs that melt to form the weld.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weld Studs in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Weld Studs Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Weld Studs Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

South Korea Weld Studs Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Weld Studs Market 2019 (%)

The global Weld Studs market was valued at 5118.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6059.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. While the Weld Studs market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Weld Studs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Weld Studs production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Weld Studs Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Manual Welding

Arc Weld

Energy Storage Welding

South Korea Weld Studs Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)

South Korea Weld Studs Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Machinery & Equipment

Airplane

Structural applications

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Weld Studs Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)

Total South Korea Weld Studs Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nelson

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

HBS Stud Weldings

Taylor Stud Welding

Tru-Weld

Heinz Soyer GmbH

Cox Industries

Brisbane Industrial Agencies

Koster & Co. GmbH

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weld Studs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Weld Studs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

….continued

