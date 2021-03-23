Global White Marble Market Research Report 2024

Marble is a metamorphic rock that forms when limestone is subjected to the heat and pressure of metamorphism. It is composed primarily of the mineral calcite (CaCO3) and usually contains other minerals such as: clay minerals, micas, quartz, pyrite, iron oxides and graphite. Under the conditions of metamorphism the calcite in the limestone recrystallizes to form a rock that is a mass of interlocking calcite crystals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of White Marble in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany White Marble Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany White Marble Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Germany White Marble Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Germany White Marble Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the White Marble manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on White Marble production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany White Marble Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Germany White Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Natural Marble

Artificial Marble

Germany White Marble Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Germany White Marble Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction & Decoration

Statuary & Monuments

Furniture

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total White Marble Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total White Marble Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany White Marble Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Germany White Marble Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Levantina

Topalidis S.A.

Polycor inc

Dermitzakis

Antolini

Amso International

Pakistan Onyx Marble

Temmer Marble

Indiana Limestone Company

SINAI

Etgran

Vetter Stone

Dimpomar

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

INDIAN NATURAL STONES

Aurangzeb Marble Industry

Alacakaya

Universal Marble & Granite

Best Cheer Stone Group

Xiamen Wanlistone stock

Xishi Group

Jinbo Construction Group

Jin Long Run Yu

Kangli Stone Group

Fujian Dongsheng Stone

Xinpengfei Industry

Hongfa

DongXing Group

Guanghui

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 White Marble Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany White Marble Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany White Marble Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany White Marble Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany White Marble Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany White Marble Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

……continued

