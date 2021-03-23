Guitar Effects Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

An effects or pedal is an electronic or digital device that alters how a musical instrument or other audio source sounds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Guitar Effects in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Guitar Effects Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Guitar Effects Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

South Korea Guitar Effects Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Guitar Effects Market 2019 (%)

The global Guitar Effects market was valued at 327.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 371.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. While the Guitar Effects

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Guitar Effects manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Guitar Effects production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Guitar Effects Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Guitar Effects Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Single Effect

Multi Effect

Rack Effects

South Korea Guitar Effects Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

South Korea Guitar Effects Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Acoustic Guitars

Electric Guitars

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Guitar Effects Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Guitar Effects Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Guitar Effects Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total South Korea Guitar Effects Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BOSS

Digitech

Line 6

ZOOM Corporation

Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc

TC Electronic

Electro-Harmonix

Behringer

Korg

Fulltone

Chase Bliss Audio

Ibanez

EarthQuaker Devices

Wuhan Kailing Electronic

