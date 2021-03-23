Hot Water Bottles Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Hot water bottle is a container filled with hot water and sealed with a stopper, used to provide warmth, typically while in bed, but also for the application of heat to a specific part of the body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Water Bottles in UK, including the following market information:

UK Hot Water Bottles Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Hot Water Bottles Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Hot Water Bottles Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Hot Water Bottles Market 2019 (%)

The global Hot Water Bottles market was valued at 117.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 125.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Hot Water

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hot Water Bottles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hot Water Bottles production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Hot Water Bottles Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Hot Water Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Non-chargeable

Chargeable

UK Hot Water Bottles Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Hot Water Bottles Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Home Using

Medical Healthcare

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hot Water Bottles Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hot Water Bottles Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Hot Water Bottles Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Hot Water Bottles Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hicks

Sun Labtek

Sanger

Narang Medical

KSK

Hotties Thermal

Home-Boss

Fashy

Lesheros

Chengdu Rainbow

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Water Bottles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Hot Water Bottles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Hot Water Bottles Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Hot Water Bottles Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Hot Water Bottles Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Water Bottles Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Hot Water Bottles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Hot Water Bottles Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Hot Water Bottles Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Water Bottles Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Hot Water Bottles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Water Bottles Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Hot Water Bottles Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Water Bottles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Non-chargeable

4.1.3 Chargeable

4.2 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Hot Water Bottles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Home Using

5.1.3 Medical Healthcare

5.2 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Hot Water Bottles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

…continued

