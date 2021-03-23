All news

Paper Towels Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A paper towel is an absorbent towel made from tissue paper instead of cloth. Unlike cloth towels, paper towels are disposable and intended to be used only once. Paper towels soak up water because they are loosely woven which enables water to travel between them, even against gravity (capillary effect). Paper towels can be individually packed (as stacks of folded towels or held coiled) or come in rolls. Paper towels have similar purposes to conventional towels, such as drying hands, wiping windows, dusting, and cleaning up spills.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paper Towels in India, including the following market information:
India Paper Towels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Paper Towels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Paper Towels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Paper Towels Market 2019 (%)
The global Paper Towels market was valued at 13600 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 16270 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Paper Towels
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paper Towels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Paper Towels production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Paper Towels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Paper Towels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Rolled Paper Towels
Boxed Paper Towels
Multifold Paper Towels

India Paper Towels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Paper Towels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
At Home
Away From Home (AFH)

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Paper Towels Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Paper Towels Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Paper Towels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Paper Towels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Procter & Gamble (P&G)
SCA
Georgia Pacific
Kimberly-Clark
Cascades
Kruger
Metsä Tissue
Heng An
WEPA
Asaleo Care
C&S Paper
Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
Oasis Brands

