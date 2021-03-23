All news

Particulate Respirators Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A respirator is a device designed to protect the wearer from inhaling harmful dusts, fumes, vapors, or gases. Respirators come in a wide range of types and sizes used by the military, private industry, and the public. Respirators range from relatively inexpensive single-use, disposable masks to more robust reusable models with replaceable cartridges.

A particulate respirator is a respirator mainly prevent the particles entering the respiratory masks.
Particulate respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. They are the simplest, least expensive, and least protective of the respirator types available. These respirators are mainly designed to protect against particles. They do not have to protect against chemicals, gases, or vapors, and are intended only for low hazard levels. The commonly known “N-95” (N95 = NOT Resistant to solids and liquids which contain oil and provides 95% efficiency) filtering facepiece respirator is one type of particulate respirator, often used in hospital to protect against infectious agents. Particulate respirators are “air-purifying respirators” because they clean particles out of the air as you breathe. Even if you can’t see the particles, there may be too many in the air for this respirator to provide adequate protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particulate Respirators in China, including the following market information:
China Particulate Respirators Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Particulate Respirators Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
China Particulate Respirators Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Units)
Top Five Competitors in China Particulate Respirators Market 2019 (%)
The global Particulate Respirators market was valued at 3520.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5110.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. While the
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particulate Respirators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Particulate Respirators production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Particulate Respirators Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Particulate Respirators Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Valved Particulate Respirators
Unvalved Particulate Respirators

China Particulate Respirators Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Units)
China Particulate Respirators Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Special Industry
Civil Applications

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Particulate Respirators Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Particulate Respirators Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Particulate Respirators Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Units)
Total China Particulate Respirators Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
3M
Honeywell
Sinotextiles
Gerson
Crosstex
Uvex
San Huei
Shanghai Dasheng
Chaomei Daily Chemicals
Suzhou Sanical Protective Product

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Particulate Respirators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Particulate Respirators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Particulate Respirators Overall Market Size
2.1 China Particulate Respirators Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Particulate Respirators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Particulate Respirators Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Particulate Respirators Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Particulate Respirators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Particulate Respirators Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Particulate Respirators Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Particulate Respirators Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particulate Respirators Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Particulate Respirators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particulate Respirators Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Particulate Respirators Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particulate Respirators Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Valved Particulate Respirators
4.1.3 Unvalved Particulate Respirators
4.2 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Particulate Respirators Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Particulate Respirators Market Size, 2020 & 2026

…continued

