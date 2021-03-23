Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric is the fabric used to manufacture automotive airbag. It is produced by nylon yarn, and today’s fabrics are primarily nylon 66.

Generally, the width of the automotive airbag fabric varies from 150mm to 250mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K M)

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K M)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K M)

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW Airbag Fabric

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K M)

Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K M)

Total Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hyosung

Toyobo

Toray

Kolon

HMT

Safety Components

Dual

JOYSON

Porcher

UTT

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Flat Airbag Fabric

4.1.3 OPW Airbag Fabric

4.2 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Front Airbag

5.1.3 Side Airbag

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Hyosung

6.1.1 Hyosung Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Hyosung Business Overview

6.1.3 Hyosung Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Hyosung Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Hyosung Key News

6.2 Toyobo

6.2.1 Toyobo Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Toyobo Business Overview

6.2.3 Toyobo Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Toyobo Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Toyobo Key News

6.3 Toray

6.3.1 Toray Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Toray Business Overview

6.3.3 Toray Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Toray Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Toray Key News

6.4 Kolon

6.4.1 Kolon Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kolon Business Overview

6.4.3 Kolon Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kolon Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kolon Key News

6.5 HMT

6.5.1 HMT Corporate Summary

6.5.2 HMT Business Overview

6.5.3 HMT Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 HMT Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 HMT Key News

6.6 Safety Components

6.6.1 Safety Components Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Safety Components Business Overview

6.6.3 Safety Components Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Safety Components Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Safety Components Key News

6.7 Dual

6.6.1 Dual Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Dual Business Overview

6.6.3 Dual Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dual Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Dual Key News

6.8 JOYSON

6.8.1 JOYSON Corporate Summary

6.8.2 JOYSON Business Overview

6.8.3 JOYSON Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 JOYSON Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 JOYSON Key News

6.9 Porcher

6.9.1 Porcher Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Porcher Business Overview

6.9.3 Porcher Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Porcher Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Porcher Key News

6.10 UTT

6.10.1 UTT Corporate Summary

6.10.2 UTT Business Overview

6.10.3 UTT Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 UTT Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 UTT Key News

6.11 Milliken

6.11.1 Milliken Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Milliken Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Business Overview

6.11.3 Milliken Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Milliken Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Milliken Key News

7 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

….Continued

