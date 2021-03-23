All news

Planter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Planter in US, including the following market information:
US Planter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Planter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
US Planter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in US Planter Market 2019 (%)
The global Planter market was valued at 3376.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4088.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Planter market
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Planter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Planter production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Planter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plastic
Ceramics
Wood
Others

US Planter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
US Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Decorates
Municipal Construction
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Planter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total US Planter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lechuza
Keter
Elho
Huaboshi
HC
East Jordan Plastics
Jiangdu Xiaguang
Scheurich
Stefanplast
Gardencity
Benito Urban
Poterie Lorraine
Milan Plast
Shree Group
Garant
WR Ceramika
Yorkshire
Fuzhou Yuanyi
Wen’an Huaxianzi
Novelty

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Planter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Planter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Planter Overall Market Size
2.1 US Planter Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Planter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Planter Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Planter Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Planter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Planter Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Planter Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Planter Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Planter Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Planter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planter Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Planter Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planter Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Planter Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Plastic
4.1.3 Ceramics
4.1.4 Wood
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – US Planter Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Planter Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Planter Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Planter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Planter Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Planter Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Planter Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Planter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Planter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Planter Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Commercial Use
5.1.3 Home Decorates
5.1.4 Municipal Construction
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – US Planter Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Planter Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Planter Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Planter Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Planter Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Planter Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Planter Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Planter Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Planter Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Lechuza
6.1.1 Lechuza Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Lechuza Business Overview
6.1.3 Lechuza Planter Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Lechuza Sales and Revenue in US (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Lechuza Key News
6.2 Keter

…continued

