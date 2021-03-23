Planter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Planter in US, including the following market information:

US Planter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Planter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

US Planter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in US Planter Market 2019 (%)

The global Planter market was valued at 3376.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4088.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Planter market

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Planter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Planter production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Planter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Others

US Planter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Decorates

Municipal Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Planter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total US Planter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lechuza

Keter

Elho

Huaboshi

HC

East Jordan Plastics

Jiangdu Xiaguang

Scheurich

Stefanplast

Gardencity

Benito Urban

Poterie Lorraine

Milan Plast

Shree Group

Garant

WR Ceramika

Yorkshire

Fuzhou Yuanyi

Wen’an Huaxianzi

Novelty

