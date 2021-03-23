Planter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Planters are the container which can be used for planting flowers, small trees and other plants. Usually, planters are bigger than flower pots. There are a variety of materials for planters, such as wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, PP, wood, FRP and others. But wood- plastic composites, PVC, ceramics, wood are the common materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Planter in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Planter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Planter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Germany Planter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Planter Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Planter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Planter production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Planter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic

Ceramics

Wood

Others

Germany Planter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

Germany Planter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Decorates

Municipal Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Planter Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Planter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total Germany Planter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lechuza

Keter

Elho

Huaboshi

HC

East Jordan Plastics

Jiangdu Xiaguang

Scheurich

Stefanplast

Gardencity

Benito Urban

Poterie Lorraine

Milan Plast

Shree Group

Garant

WR Ceramika

Yorkshire

Fuzhou Yuanyi

Wen’an Huaxianzi

Novelty

