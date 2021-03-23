Polo Shirt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polo Shirt in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Malaysia Polo Shirt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Polo Shirt Market 2019 (%)

The global Polo Shirt market was valued at 5491.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6058.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Polo Shirt market

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polo Shirt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polo Shirt production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polo Shirt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Polo Shirt Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polo Shirt Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Polo Shirt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Polo Shirt Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polo Shirt Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Polo Shirt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polo Shirt Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Polo Shirt Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polo Shirt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Kids Shirt

4.1.3 Women Shirt

4.1.4 Men Shirt

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Polo Shirt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Every Day Wear

5.1.3 Game Wear

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Polo Shirt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Banana Republic

6.1.1 Banana Republic Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Banana Republic Business Overview

6.1.3 Banana Republic Polo Shirt Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Banana Republic Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Banana Republic Key News

6.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.2.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporate Summary

…continued

