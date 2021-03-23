All news

Polo Shirt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polo Shirt in US, including the following market information:
US Polo Shirt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Polo Shirt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
US Polo Shirt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in US Polo Shirt Market 2019 (%)
The global Polo Shirt market was valued at 5491.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6058.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Polo Shirt market

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polo Shirt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polo Shirt production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Polo Shirt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
US Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Kids Shirt
Women Shirt
Men Shirt

US Polo Shirt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)
US Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Every Day Wear
Game Wear
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)
Total US Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Banana Republic
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Abercrombie & Fitch
Brooks Brothers
Calvin Klein
Burberry
Prada
Lacoste
Paul Stuart
J. Press
Hugo Boss
Gucci
Tommy Hilfiger
Vineyard Vines
Kent Wang

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polo Shirt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Polo Shirt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Polo Shirt Overall Market Size
2.1 US Polo Shirt Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Polo Shirt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Polo Shirt Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polo Shirt Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Polo Shirt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Polo Shirt Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Polo Shirt Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Polo Shirt Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polo Shirt Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Polo Shirt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polo Shirt Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Polo Shirt Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polo Shirt Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Polo Shirt Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Kids Shirt
4.1.3 Women Shirt
4.1.4 Men Shirt
4.2 By Type – US Polo Shirt Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Polo Shirt Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Polo Shirt Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Polo Shirt Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Polo Shirt Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Polo Shirt Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Polo Shirt Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Polo Shirt Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

