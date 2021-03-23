Polo Shirt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polo Shirt in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market 2019 (%)

The global Polo Shirt market was valued at 5491.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6058.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. While the Polo Shirt market

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polo Shirt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Polo Shirt production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Polo Shirt Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total Southeast Asia Polo Shirt Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

J. Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

