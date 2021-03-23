All news

Processed Meat and Seafood Packaging in Spain Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Stand-up pouches is expected to continue to record strong growth in processed fruit and vegetables, albeit from a small base. Manufacturers choose this pack type for chilled and frozen fruit and vegetables as well as shelf stable fruit and vegetables because the customer base keeps increasing thanks to the expansion of modern retailers. The convenience they offer to consumers and the perception of freshness when compared to shelf stable products also contributed to the growth of these categories..

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Mexico
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
While metal food cans remain the most important pack type, stand-up pouches is the most dynamic
A wider variety of pack sizes emerge
Economic uncertainty to impact prices

 

…continued

