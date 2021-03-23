Scuba Diving Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Scuba Diving Equipment is the kind of equipment used in scuba diving including self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (scuba) to breathe underwater and related accessories.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scuba Diving Equipment in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Set)

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Set)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Scuba Diving Equipment market was valued at 1108.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1298.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scuba Diving Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Scuba Diving Equipment production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Set)

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Open Respiratory System

Closed Respiratory System

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Set)

Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Recreational Diving

Professional Diving

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Set)

Total Italy Scuba Diving Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aqualung

Johnson Outdoors

Head

Poseidon

Tusa

American Underwater Products

Saekodive

Cressi

Sherwood Scuba

Beuchat International

IST Sports

Seac

Dive Rite

Aquatec-Duton

Zeagles Systems

H2Odyssey

