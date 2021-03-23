Single Vision Lenses Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Single vision lenses have just one prescription, distributing focus evenly over the entire surface of the lens. They are particularly suitable for correcting myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Vision Lenses in US, including the following market information:

US Single Vision Lenses Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Single Vision Lenses Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)

US Single Vision Lenses Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)

Top Five Competitors in US Single Vision Lenses Market 2019 (%)

The global Single Vision Lenses market was valued at 7010 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7036.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. While the Single

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single Vision Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Vision Lenses production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Single Vision Lenses Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)

US Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plastic Single Vision Lenses

Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses

High-index Single Vision Lenses

US Single Vision Lenses Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)

US Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Myopia

Hyperopia

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pairs)

Total US Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Essilor

ZEISS

HOYA

Rodenstock

Nikon

SHAMIR

VISION-EASE LENS

Mingyue

Conant

Wanxin

