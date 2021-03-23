All news

Single Vision Lenses Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Single vision lenses have just one prescription, distributing focus evenly over the entire surface of the lens. They are particularly suitable for correcting myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Vision Lenses in India, including the following market information:
India Single Vision Lenses Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Single Vision Lenses Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)
India Single Vision Lenses Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)
Top Five Competitors in India Single Vision Lenses Market 2019 (%)
The global Single Vision Lenses market was valued at 7010 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7036.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. While the Single Vision

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single Vision Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Vision Lenses production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Single Vision Lenses Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)
India Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plastic Single Vision Lenses
Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses
High-index Single Vision Lenses

India Single Vision Lenses Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)
India Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Myopia
Hyperopia
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pairs)
Total India Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Essilor
ZEISS
HOYA
Rodenstock
Nikon
SHAMIR
VISION-EASE LENS
Mingyue
Conant
Wanxin

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Vision Lenses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Single Vision Lenses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Single Vision Lenses Overall Market Size
2.1 India Single Vision Lenses Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Single Vision Lenses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Single Vision Lenses Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Vision Lenses Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Single Vision Lenses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Single Vision Lenses Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Single Vision Lenses Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Single Vision Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Vision Lenses Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Single Vision Lenses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Vision Lenses Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Single Vision Lenses Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Vision Lenses Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Single Vision Lenses Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Plastic Single Vision Lenses
4.1.3 Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses
4.1.4 High-index Single Vision Lenses
4.2 By Type – India Single Vision Lenses Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Single Vision Lenses Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Single Vision Lenses Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

