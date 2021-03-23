All news

Single Vision Lenses Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Single vision lenses have just one prescription, distributing focus evenly over the entire surface of the lens. They are particularly suitable for correcting myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Vision Lenses in China, including the following market information:
China Single Vision Lenses Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Single Vision Lenses Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)
China Single Vision Lenses Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pairs)
Top Five Competitors in China Single Vision Lenses Market 2019 (%)
The global Single Vision Lenses market was valued at 7010 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7036.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.1% during the forecast period. While the Single Vision
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single Vision Lenses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Vision Lenses production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:
China Single Vision Lenses Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)
China Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plastic Single Vision Lenses
Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses
High-index Single Vision Lenses

China Single Vision Lenses Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pairs)
China Single Vision Lenses Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Myopia
Hyperopia
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pairs)
Total China Single Vision Lenses Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Essilor
ZEISS
HOYA
Rodenstock
Nikon
SHAMIR
VISION-EASE LENS
Mingyue
Conant
Wanxin

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single Vision Lenses Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Single Vision Lenses Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Single Vision Lenses Overall Market Size
2.1 China Single Vision Lenses Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Single Vision Lenses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Single Vision Lenses Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single Vision Lenses Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Single Vision Lenses Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Single Vision Lenses Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Single Vision Lenses Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Single Vision Lenses Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Vision Lenses Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Single Vision Lenses Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Vision Lenses Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Single Vision Lenses Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Vision Lenses Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Plastic Single Vision Lenses
4.1.3 Polycarbonate Single Vision Lenses
4.1.4 High-index Single Vision Lenses
4.2 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Single Vision Lenses Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

