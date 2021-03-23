Sleeping Pillow Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleeping Pillow in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market 2019 (%)

The global Sleeping Pillow market was valued at 14380 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Sleeping

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sleeping Pillow manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sleeping Pillow production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Foam Pillow

Memory Foam Pillow

Latex Pillow

Wool(Cotton) Pillow

Down(Feather) Pillow

Polyester Pillow

Others

The segment of wool or cotton pillow holds a comparatively larger share in global revenue market, which accounts for about 29.78%.

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Hotel

Hospital

Nursing Home

School

Others

The major downstream is residential application. In 2019, residential application accounts for 51.82% of global sales, hotel application takes 24.55%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total South Korea Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hollander

Wendre

MyPillow

Pacific Coast

Pacific Brands

Tempur Sealy

RIBECO

John Cotton

Paradise Pillow

Magniflex

Comfy Quilts

PENELOPE

PATEX

Latexco

Romatex

Nishikawa Sangyo

Baltic Fibres OÜ

Czech Feather & Down

Luolai

Fuanna

Dohia

Mendale

Shuixing

Noyoke

Beyond Home Textile

Southbedding

Jalice

Your Moon

Yueda Home Textile

