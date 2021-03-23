All news

Sleeping Pillow Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A sleeping pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the sleeping pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, sleeping pillow should be used.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleeping Pillow in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market 2019 (%)

The global Sleeping Pillow market was valued at 14380 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 17440 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. While the Sleeping
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sleeping Pillow manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sleeping Pillow production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Foam Pillow
Memory Foam Pillow
Latex Pillow
Wool(Cotton) Pillow
Down(Feather) Pillow
Polyester Pillow
Others
The segment of wool or cotton pillow holds a comparatively larger share in global revenue market, which accounts for about 29.78%.

Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)
Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Hotel
Hospital
Nursing Home
School
Others
The major downstream is residential application. In 2019, residential application accounts for 51.82% of global sales, hotel application takes 24.55%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Total Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hollander
Wendre
MyPillow
Pacific Coast
Pacific Brands
Tempur Sealy
RIBECO
John Cotton
Paradise Pillow
Magniflex
Comfy Quilts
PENELOPE
PATEX
Latexco
Romatex
Nishikawa Sangyo
Baltic Fibres OÜ
Czech Feather & Down
Luolai
Fuanna
Dohia
Mendale
Shuixing
Noyoke
Beyond Home Textile
Southbedding
Jalice
Your Moon
Yueda Home Textile

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sleeping Pillow Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sleeping Pillow Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sleeping Pillow Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Sleeping Pillow Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeping Pillow Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Sleeping Pillow Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeping Pillow Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Foam Pillow
4.1.3 Memory Foam Pillow
4.1.4 Latex Pillow
4.1.5 Wool(Cotton) Pillow
4.1.6 Down(Feather) Pillow
4.1.7 Polyester Pillow
4.1.8 Others
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Residential
5.1.3 Hotel
5.1.4 Hospital
5.1.5 Nursing Home
5.1.6 School
5.1.7 Others
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Sleeping Pillow Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

