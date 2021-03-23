All news

Veterinary Feed Additives Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Veterinary Feed Additives which are used for feeding the Swine Feeds, pig and other animals directly. There are many shape, such as pellets fed, powder feed, liquid feed, etc. Veterinary Feed Additives plays a vital role in the process of ensuring food safety along the entire livestock and aquaculture production and supply chain.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Veterinary Feed Additives in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market 2019 (%)
The global Veterinary Feed Additives market was valued at 17700 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 19890 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. While the
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Veterinary Feed Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Veterinary Feed Additives production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Minerals
Amino Acids
Vitamins
Enzymes
Others

Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cattle Feeds
Sheep Feeds
Swine Feeds
Other Feeds

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Evonik
DowDuPont
DSM
Adisseo
BASF
ADM
Nutreco
Charoen Pokphand Group
Cargill
Sumitomo
Chemical
Kemin Industries
Biomin
Alltech
Addcon

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Veterinary Feed Additives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Veterinary Feed Additives Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Veterinary Feed Additives Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Veterinary Feed Additives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Feed Additives Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Veterinary Feed Additives Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Veterinary Feed Additives Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Minerals
4.1.3 Amino Acids
4.1.4 Vitamins
4.1.5 Enzymes
4.1.6 Others
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Veterinary Feed Additives Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application

…continued

