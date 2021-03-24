All news

Giant magnetoresistance (GMR) is primarily a quantum mechanical magnetoresistance effect, which is detected in the multilayers composed of alternating non-magnetic as well as ferromagnetic conductive layers. Giant magnetoresistive sensors are employed for speed, position and angle sensing. Major application area of giant magnetoresistive sensor includes automotive, industry, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market 2019 (%)
The global Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors market was valued at 150.3 million in 2019 and is projected to
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Standard Multilayer
High Temperature Multilayer
Low Hysteresis High Temperature Multilayer
Spin Valve
Other

Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Applications
Aerospace & Defense
Medical Biological
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Infineon Technologies AG
Allegro MicroSystems
Hitachi Metals
NVE
Yamaha
Robert Bosch GmbH

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Sensors Companies

…continued

