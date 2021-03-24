Global Apparel Accessories in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

2020 saw apparel accessories emerge as the only category of apparel footwear in Colombia to register positive growth as sales of apparel accessories benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic. This unique situation emerged due to the dramatic increase seen in the use of hygienic face masks among the population. As soon as the presence of the COVID-19 virus in Colombia was announced, face masks instantly became the most important element of efforts of local people to protect themselves and others again…

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

