Global Apparel Accessories in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, COVID-19 dampened growth in most apparel accessories categories. For example, belts, ties and scarves all experienced a double-digit current retail value decline due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic in 2020. In Malaysia, the government restricted outings and also encouraged working from home policies in 2020, leading to shrinking demand for belts, ties and scarves.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201191-apparel-accessories-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Apparel Accessories in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Apparel Accessories, Scarves, Ties.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel Accessories market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Apparel Accessories in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 pulls apparel accessories in various directions in 2020

Demand for fashion face masks skyrockets

New designs launched in scarves

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery in the forecast period will depend on consumer necessities

Growth of e-commerce to continue

Sales and promotions will be used to boost sales

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel Accessories: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Apparel Accessories

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105