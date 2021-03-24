All news

Global Apparel and Footwear in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Crystal SAS will continue strengthening in order to consolidate its leading position through the expansion of its own stores in order to gain independence from the main retail chains.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

 

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

CRYSTAL SAS IN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR (COLOMBIA)

Euromonitor International

February 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Crystal SAS: Key Facts

Summary 2 Crystal SAS: Operational Indicators

Retail Operations

Internet Strategy

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Crystal SAS: Competitive Position 2016

 

 

 

 

 

 

….CONTINUED

