Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in New Zealand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Over the forecast period, brands in apparel and footwear specialist retailers will continue to face intense price competition. Competition will not only stem from internet retailers, but also from big box retailers such as EziBuy, Kmart and The Warehouse, which offer a wide range of apparel and footwear at affordable prices. These retailers have conditioned consumers to expect low prices, making it difficult for mid-market brands to compete.

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in New Zealand

Euromonitor International

March 2019

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Headlines

Prospects

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Continues To Face Intense Price Competition

the Exit of Well-established Brands

Sales Via Online Channels Are Projected To Increase Over the Forecast Period

Competitive Landscape

Cotton on Clothing (new Zealand) Continues To Lead

H&m Experiences the Strongest Value Growth in 2018

the Move Online

Channel Data

Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2013-2018

….CONTINUED

All news

