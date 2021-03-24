Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers saw a significant decline in retail current value sales during 2020. The economic shock of the pandemic led to a significant increase in unemployment, and even many of those who kept their jobs saw a reduction in their disposable income. With consumer confidence extremely weak, more consumers opted to mend what they already had or to buy second-hand items, rather than purchasing new clothing and footwear. Meanwhile, apparel and footwear specialist retail…
Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Kenya report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Kenya
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Hard-pressed consumers mend and make do
School closures reduce demand for children’s shoes
Retailers cut prices in an effort to lure back cautious consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
School reopening and economic recovery will boost demand
E-commerce will help international brands to reach middle-income consumers
Government reprieve for second-hand clothing and footwear a blow for apparel and footwear specialist retailers
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on retailing
COVID-19 country impact
Modern grocery retailers increasingly prominent, as leading players expand their networks
Retailers partner with delivery services
What next for retailing?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Back to school
Christmas
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020
Table 14 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 17 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020
Table 18 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 19 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020
Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020
Table 23 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 24 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 25 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 26 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 27 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 28 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 29 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 30 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 31 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020
Table 32 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020
Table 33 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020
Table 34 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 37 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 38 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2020-2025
Table 39 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2020-2025
Table 40 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2020-2025
Table 41 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 42 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025
Table 43 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 44 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2020-2025
….CONTINUED
