Global Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Apparel and footwear specialist retailers saw a significant decline in retail current value sales during 2020. The economic shock of the pandemic led to a significant increase in unemployment, and even many of those who kept their jobs saw a reduction in their disposable income. With consumer confidence extremely weak, more consumers opted to mend what they already had or to buy second-hand items, rather than purchasing new clothing and footwear. Meanwhile, apparel and footwear specialist retail…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5284531-apparel-and-footwear-specialist-retailers-in-kenya

Euromonitor International’s Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Kenya report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phosphate-for-food-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-myasthenia-gravis-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2021-03-03-111754050

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers in Kenya

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Hard-pressed consumers mend and make do

School closures reduce demand for children’s shoes

Retailers cut prices in an effort to lure back cautious consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

School reopening and economic recovery will boost demand

E-commerce will help international brands to reach middle-income consumers

Government reprieve for second-hand clothing and footwear a blow for apparel and footwear specialist retailers

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 2 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 6 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 7 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 8 Apparel And Footwear Specialist Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on retailing

COVID-19 country impact

Modern grocery retailers increasingly prominent, as leading players expand their networks

Retailers partner with delivery services

What next for retailing?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Back to school

Christmas

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 14 Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2015-2020

Table 18 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2015-2020

Table 20 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 21 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2015-2020

Table 22 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2015-2020

Table 23 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 24 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 25 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 28 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 29 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 30 Non-Grocery Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 31 Non-Grocery Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2017-2020

Table 32 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2017-2020

Table 33 Non-Grocery Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2017-2020

Table 34 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Forecast Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 36 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 37 Forecast Sales in Store-Based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 38 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2020-2025

Table 39 Forecast Store-Based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2020-2025

Table 41 Forecast Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 42 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2020-2025

Table 43 Non-Grocery Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2020-2025

Table 44 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2020-2025

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105